AmaRharhabe kingdom mourns the death of royal uncle, Zulu King Zwelithini

The shocking news of the death of Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini ka Bhekuzulu has shattered his in-laws of the AmaRharhabe nation, DispatchLIVE reports.

Zwelithini, 73, was the older brother of AmaRharhabe Queen Noloyiso Sandile, who passed away due to Covid-19 complications last July.

This morning, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi released a statement confirming the passing of the Zulu monarch, who had ruled the kingdom for 50 years, having been installed as the eighth monarch of the Zulus in December 1971.

The death of his sister had left the king saddened and in deep sorrow.

The two siblings were close to each other and their children.