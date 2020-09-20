South Africa

Gauteng maidens celebrate Zulu culture

20 September 2020 - 15:18

Young maidens from various areas in Gauteng gathered in Jeppestown, Johannesburg, on Saturday to celebrate their heritage through song, dance and poetry.

The girls, who normally attend the annual Umkhosi woMhlanga reed dance  in Enyokeni, KwaNongoma, in KwaZulu-Natal, had their own celebration since the event could not take place this year due to the Covid-19  outbreak...

