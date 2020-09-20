Gauteng maidens celebrate Zulu culture
Young maidens from various areas in Gauteng gathered in Jeppestown, Johannesburg, on Saturday to celebrate their heritage through song, dance and poetry.
The girls, who normally attend the annual Umkhosi woMhlanga reed dance in Enyokeni, KwaNongoma, in KwaZulu-Natal, had their own celebration since the event could not take place this year due to the Covid-19 outbreak...
