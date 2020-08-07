Condolences pour in for Zulu royal family after death of King Zwelithini's brother

Political parties in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday expressed sadness about the death of King Goodwill Zwelithini’s brother, and extended their condolences to the royal family.

Prince Mandla Zulu, 45, an IFP stalwart, died on Wednesday after a short illness, according to a statement from the IFP.

“He was a decorated servant of the people and a well-known and respected community leader. Prince Mandla was known as a man of not many words, but for the many actions and the impact he had on his colleagues, friends, family and his community at large,” IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said.