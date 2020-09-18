South Africa

Anti-gang unit section commander Charl Kinnear shot dead in Cape Town

18 September 2020 - 16:46
Aron Hyman Reporter
Col Charl Kinnear was murdered in a suspected hit in Cape Town on Friday.
Col Charl Kinnear was murdered in a suspected hit in Cape Town on Friday.
Image: SA Police Service

Anti-gang unit section commander Col Charl Kinnear was shot dead outside his home in Cape Town on Friday afternoon.

Kinnear was working on several high-profile investigations and was the investigating officer in an extortion case involving alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack, the murder case of biker boss Tim Lotter and the murder case of Cape Town attorney Pete Mihalik.

Sources told TimesLIVE they believed the attack on Kinnear was a hit. 

He had received several threats to his life and last year suspects were apprehended outside his home in an alleged plot to throw a grenade at it.

The shooting comes just two days after police minister Bheki Cele announced the creation of a steering committee involving the City of Cape Town, the police, the Hawks and the provincial community safety department to tackle the city's expanding extortion threat.

The shooting also follows the murder of Lotter's associate and fellow Satudarah biker gang member, Stefan Venter, in Gordon's Bay last week by a gunman who fled on a motorcycle.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

Dr Munshi was 'shot with purpose', says witness who heard gunshots

Details are beginning to emerge about the fatal shooting of Johannesburg anaesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi on Wednesday
News
1 day ago

Soldier 'shot' man not wearing face mask at shopping complex

A soldier allegedly shot a man during an argument over why the man was not wearing a face mask in line with Covid-19 regulations.
News
8 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Anxiety, uncertainty & loneliness: Lockdown's true toll on SA's children
PE man's dog attack nightmare won’t end
X