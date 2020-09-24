Police question Springs man who 'pinged' CT cop's phone before killing

The man who allegedly “pinged” Anti-Gang Unit section commander Lt Col Charl Kinnear’s phone more than 2,000 times was taken in for questioning by a team of crack detectives in Johannesburg earlier this week.

According to a source, a 39-year-old man from Springs, on Gauteng's East Rand, is also believed to have tracked the phones of Cape Town lawyer William Booth, who was himself the target in a shooting in Higovale on April 9.

He was also allegedly pinging the phones of another high-ranking Anti-Gang Unit member, and an underworld boss who is a rival of another alleged underworld leader, Nafiz Modack.

In March, Modack endorsed the services of the man on his Facebook page, saying that “all Johannesburg debt collections” needed to go through him.

The man cannot be named until he appears in court.