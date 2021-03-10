Eskom to implement stage 2 load-shedding until Friday
Eskom will implement stage 2 load-shedding from 5pm on Wednesday until 11pm on Friday because its generation capacity is severely constrained.
The power utility said on Wednesday there was a probability that load-shedding may be implemented at short notice should any further breakdowns occur before 5pm.
“Continued poor performance at the Kusile, Duvha and Tukuta power stations, as well as delays in returning some other units to service and breakdowns over the week, have caused the need to implement this load-shedding,” it said.
“Eskom has had to extensively utilise the emergency generation reserves, which are rapidly depleting.”
Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented at 17:00 this afternoon until 23:00 on Friday
following the loss of generation capacity and to replenish emergency generation reserves@News24 @SABCNews @NewzroomAfrika @eNCA @IOL @ewnupdates @SundayTimesZA @SowetanLIVE pic.twitter.com/3Kzxk8iI0N
The load-shedding until Friday will be used to replenish the emergency generation reserves.
“We have 6,212MW on planned maintenance, while another 11,217MW of capacity is unavailable due to the breakdowns and delays. This has led to our inability to supply the increasing demand,” Eskom said in a statement.
The utility said there was also a high probability that load-shedding would be implemented throughout the weekend, depending on the plants returning to service from planned maintenance, as well as the levels of the emergency generation reserves.
“Eskom will continue to assess and communicate promptly as the situation changes.”
