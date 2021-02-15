Substation keeps exploding
Power supply problems cripple businesses in Emfuleni
Life has been extremely tough for businesses in Emfuleni, with an unpredictable electricity supply hampering production.
Among these businesses is Immanuel Meat Market, an old butchery in Vanderbijlpark. The butchery is positioned right across one of Emfuleni’s substations...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.