South Africa

Substation keeps exploding

Power supply problems cripple businesses in Emfuleni

15 February 2021 - 07:46

Life has been extremely tough for businesses in Emfuleni, with an unpredictable electricity supply hampering production.

Among these businesses is Immanuel Meat Market, an old butchery  in Vanderbijlpark. The butchery is positioned right across one of Emfuleni’s substations...

