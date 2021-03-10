Man killed during student protest
A man has been killed and two students injured after they were shot allegedly by police during a student protest in Braamfontein.
Witnesses told Sowetan that Wits University students were protesting at about 10.40am when police started following them along De Beer Street...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.