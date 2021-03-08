KZN mother arrested for severely ‘beating’ teen daughter with sjambok

A KwaZulu-Natal woman has been charged with grievous bodily harm after she allegedly beat her teenage daughter with a sjambok for defying an instruction not to attend school.

The provincial social development department said the alleged beating took place in Vryheid on Friday after the 17-year-old girl attended school instead of staying at home and adhering to the mother’s directive.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said a case of grievous bodily harm is being investigated.

“It is alleged on March 5 at 4.30am, a 17-year-old was awakened by a known suspect who assaulted her with a sjambok. She sustained injuries all over the body.”

It is understood a neighbour alerted the police.

“A 36-year-old suspect was placed under arrest. She will appear before the Louwsburg magistrate's court today [Monday].”