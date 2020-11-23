Pupil 'whipped' by teacher traumatised

“She was beaten so badly there is swelling. She has green marks on her body. She is in pain as we speak. She was writing on that day and she was called while writing her exams and was beaten by that teacher.”

The mother pointed out that corporal punishment had been abolished. “Now she is scared to go to school. She is my hope as an uneducated person. I was scared to open a case because I know nothing about the law, but I want that teacher to account for this.

“My child was threatened that she will not write the remaining papers. She is disturbed now. She feels she did something wrong for telling me and fears that teacher.”

Education MEC Fundile Gade said an investigation had been launched and the need for action was urgent.

“I find this act barbaric. I need the established team to clarify whether the whistleblower is from the school, first. The next step is to establish if the culprit is a departmental employee or a school governing body (SGB) employee. Should we find that the perpetrator is from the school, a harsh punishment will be imposed,” he said.

Gade said an immediate recommendation would be imposed in line with the Educator’s Act and the SASA of 1996. “There is a precautionary suspension if the culprits are our employees. Even if he or she is not, that individual does not belong to our class, to be with our children. All this must happen urgently to save other learners from this shocking exercise.”

The statement from Gade revealed that three other schools in Centane were apparently still using corporal punishment on pupils.

“I call upon all schools and SGBs, including educators, to distance themselves and refrain from administering corporal punishment. Anyone found guilty of such will be dismissed and blacklisted, never to practice in SA again,” said Gade.