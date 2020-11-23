South Africa

Education department investigating the case

Pupil 'whipped' by teacher traumatised

By Ziyanda Zweni - 23 November 2020 - 07:22
Principal of Diversity High school in South Hills, near Alberton, beating a grade 8 pupil with a hosepipe.
Principal of Diversity High school in South Hills, near Alberton, beating a grade 8 pupil with a hosepipe.
Image: SUPPLIED

A 14-year-old pupil,  allegedly whipped with a sjambok by a teacher during her exams, says she's still traumatised and in pain, and her livid mother wants the teacher  punished.

Speaking to Sowetan's sister publication the Dispatch yesterday, the mother, who cannot be named to protect the identity of her  daughter, said it  was terrible to see her child in such pain.

“She was even saying she wanted to quit school,” said the emotional mother, who is from Thakazi village in Centane, Eastern Cape.

The victim is  in grade 10 at Dondashe High School and the whipping allegedly came after she failed to attend school on a previous Saturday.

“When she came home that day, she could not sit properly. I asked what had happened and I even thought she was raped because she and other pupils walk a long distance to school. When she told me she was assaulted by a teacher I was  shocked. My child was attacked mercilessly,” said the mother.

Teacher 'assaults' grade 6 pupil with electrical pipe

A grade 6 pupil was assaulted with an electrical pipe, allegedly by a teacher, for failing to do his homework.
News
9 months ago

“She was beaten so badly there is   swelling. She has green marks on her body. She is in pain as we speak. She was writing on that day and she was called while writing her exams and was beaten by that teacher.”

The mother  pointed out that corporal punishment had been abolished. “Now she is scared to go to school. She is my hope as an uneducated person. I was scared to open a case because I know nothing about the law, but I want that teacher to account for this.

“My child was threatened that she will not write the remaining papers. She is disturbed now. She feels she did something wrong for telling me and fears that teacher.”

Education MEC Fundile Gade said an investigation had been launched and the need for action was urgent.

“I find this act barbaric. I need the established team to clarify whether the whistleblower is from the school, first. The next step is to establish if the culprit is a departmental employee or a school governing body (SGB) employee. Should we find that the perpetrator is from the school, a harsh punishment will be imposed,”  he said.

Gade said an immediate recommendation would be imposed in line with the Educator’s Act and the SASA of 1996. “There is a precautionary suspension if the culprits are our employees. Even if he or she is not, that individual does not belong to our class, to be with our children. All this must happen urgently to save other learners  from this shocking exercise.” 

The statement from Gade  revealed that three other schools in Centane  were apparently still using corporal punishment  on pupils.

“I call upon all schools and SGBs, including educators, to distance themselves and refrain from administering corporal punishment. Anyone found guilty of such will be dismissed and blacklisted, never  to practice in SA again,” said Gade.

Pupil, 10, is admitted to hospital after beating with hosepipe

A principal is facing charges of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm after healthworkers treated an injured 10-year-old boy who ...
News
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Depoliticise our board!': SABC staff protest amid possible retrenchments
Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervenes
X