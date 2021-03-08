Hlaudi Motsoeneng and BLF join stream of Zuma’s visitors

The number of prominent figures paying former president Jacob Zuma a visit at his Nkandla homestead in KwaZulu-Natal continues to grow.

Case in point? Former SABC COO and African Content Movement (ACM) leader Hlaudi Motsoeneng and Black First Land First (BLF) leader Andile Mngxitama.

According to snaps shared on Twitter by Zuma’s daughter Duduzile, the latest “tea dates” took place on Friday and Saturday.

Duduzile described Motsoeneng as “a visionary who led the SABC, paid salaries and never retrenched anyone”.

“Thank you for putting SA first. We miss you at SABC,” she said.