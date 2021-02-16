Ipid probes officer for repeatedly ‘slapping’ blind woman in the face
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating an assault case after a blind woman was allegedly repeatedly slapped across the face by a police officer in the Free State.
The incident happened while officers were effecting arrests at a house in Phuthaditjhaba on Sunday.
“It is alleged the officers were at the house to arrest two people,” Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola said on Tuesday.
“The 46-year-old blind woman heard her 32-year-old sister screaming and crying. When she checked what was happening, she heard slaps.
“She told her 21-year-old daughter to record the alleged assault on video. That’s when an officer who was standing outside opened the security gate and allegedly slapped her in the face numerous times.”
A 25-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by the same officers when he questioned what they were doing.
