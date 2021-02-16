Police watchdog launches investigation after domestic violence suspect jumps out of window in Hillbrow

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating a case of murder after a man accused of domestic violence seemingly jumped out of a fifth-floor window at a Hillbrow flat on Monday.

It is alleged that two police officials, a warrant officer and constable from the detective unit at the Hillbrow police station, were raiding a residence at Moulin Rouge flats when the incident happened.

The two officers were investigating a case of assault and grievous body harm (GBH) against the man, with the case reported to the station by his girlfriend on Saturday February 13. The man allegedly stabbed her with a bread knife, which was found stuck on her right hand.

Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola said that, according to the watchdog's preliminary investigation, the two police officers went to the flat with the security officer as they were working on the case.

“They knocked at the door but there was no response. In an effort to get access to the flat, the security guard sourced spare keys from the caretaker. The caretaker could not find the spare keys for the specific flat so he brought a small chisel to open the door,” said Cola.

She said that while they were busy trying to open the door, the officers heard somebody screaming. When they opened the door they discovered that the person they were looking for had jumped out of the flat through the window.

He said the officers urgently called paramedics, who declared the man dead at the scene.

In CCTV footage seen by SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE, the man can be seen falling to the ground from a building. He hits the ground and doesn't move. A woman then comes closer to the man, with two more people later coming to have a look.

Cola said Ipid had launched its investigation to determine the facts around the death as a result of police action. He said the dead man was later identified by his girlfriend as the man being investigated.

TimesLIVE