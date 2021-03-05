Parliament demands urgent action on DNA testing backlog

Parliament wants urgent solutions to the dysfunctional National Forensic Science Laboratories (NFSL), and has tasked the newly-appointed National Forensic Oversight and Ethics Board with fixing the mess.

This comes as parliament’s police portfolio committee was told the DNA testing backlog increased from 117,000 in December to close to 173,000 this week.

Committee chairperson Tina Joemat-Pettersson said the board must ensure permanent solutions were found to many long-standing challenges regarding DNA backlogs.

Joemat-Pettersson said it was unacceptable that the NFSL has a backlog of more than 172,000 cases.

She said for the past two years the committee had highlighted concerns about the backlog, which has a direct impact on the entire criminal justice value chain.

Among the challenges the committee had raised was the NFSL’s ineffective supply chain management systems and processes, leading to protracted delays in the procurement of buccal sample kits. Another challenge is the shortage of buccal sample kits at police stations and service delivery points, leading to a growing DNA casework backlog, particularly in gender-based violence (GBV) cases.