Seven crocodiles euthanised after mass escape from breeding farm

Seven of the young crocodiles that escaped from a breeding farm into the Breede River in the Western Cape have been euthanised, CapeNature said on Friday.

After 27 sub-adult Nile crocodiles were recaptured within a day of Wednesday's mass escape in Bonnievale, six more crocodiles have been located but none recaptured.

CapeNature, which is co-ordinating the operation to retrieve the crocodiles — each between 1.2m and 1.5m long — said baited trap cages were no longer working because the reptiles were feasting on “an abundance of food in the river”.

A statement added: “The overgrown river and dense vegetation on the riverbanks also make it very difficult to recapture these crocodiles.

“Being nocturnal animals, the best time to search for them is at night, which brings its own challenges in terms of visibility.

“As time is of the essence, CapeNature and the search party partners were left with no choice but to euthanise seven of the crocodiles spotted. Though crocodiles are indigenous to SA, they are not part of the natural fauna of the Western Cape.”