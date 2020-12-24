South Africa

Decomposed body of child found in Hout Bay

By TimesLIVE - 24 December 2020 - 10:23
Three-year-old Anothando Mhlobo has been missing since August.
Image: Hout Bay Community Police Forum

A DNA test and full police investigation will be conducted after the discovery of a body of a child in a rocky and sandy area of Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay, Cape Town.

Brig Novela Potelwa said the remains were found on Tuesday afternoon by a member of the community.

“Due to the state of decomposition of the body, the age, gender and identity could not be immediately determined. An autopsy is expected to be conducted soon to determine the cause of death.

“DNA testing will also be done to ascertain if the body is that of Anothando Mhlobo from the area who went missing in August.”

TimesLIVE

