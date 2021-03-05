Centre invites South Africans to apply to study at Harvard

The Harvard Centre for African Studies is inviting applications from educationally disadvantaged mid-career professionals in SA to apply for a fellowship programme enabling them to study at Harvard University in the US.

The fellowship is for up to one year of study in one of Harvard’s professional schools or graduate school of arts and sciences.

General administrative funds for programme management, stipends and airfare for the fellows are administered by the centre.

Since the programme was established 40 years ago, more than 220 fellows are counted among its alumni.

They represent leadership positions in all aspects of SA society, including many professors and senior administrators at universities, leaders in the private sector, and a host of others committed to public service as officials in government and international organisations.

Applications are opened annually in January to SA citizens and are due in April.