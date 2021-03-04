School teacher inspired to unearth tennis talent

With her tennis career having evolved from talented player to promising coach, Thembi Mathobela hopes to continue imparting the knowledge she has gained to the youth, with the assistance of Tennis SA's multiple development programmes.

Mathobela started playing tennis at the University of Limpopo where she became the institution's top-ranked player and went on to earn multiple medals at national student championship events.

Now, with 12 years of teaching experience under her belt, the 34-year-old educator is developing new skills as a coach.

Mathobela was part of the 2019/20 BNP Paribas coaches mentorship programme, which aims to widen the diversity of tennis coaches in the country by equipping South Africans – particularly those from historically disadvantaged communities – with coaching skills and licences in an effort to develop the sport.

"After being an active player, along the way I somehow dropped, so the BNP Paribas coaches mentorship programme revived my love for the sport," Mathobela said.

"I learnt quite a lot of things regarding tennis that I was not aware of, including coaching strategies, tactics and equipment.

"Through the programme, I also learnt that tennis is not only about winning but also having fun by playing and learning from the best."

After completing the programme, Mathobela started tennis at Letlotlo Primary School in Seshego, Limpopo, and she is now mobilising the kids at the school ahead of the second edition of the BNP Paribas RCS Rising Star Tennis tournament.

Despite facing multiple challenges, including the Covid-19 pandemic, the school has entered two squads in this year's competition. "The Rising Star Tennis competition has inspired me to work with the kids and prepare them to enter their first ever tournament," Mathobela said.

"Some learners are not gifted curriculum-wise, so through playing sport they can have something to make them feel proud," she said.

The second edition of the nationwide school event which gets under way in April will see the inclusion of high school players and a wheelchair category, alongside the existing primary schools’ competition. – Sowetan reporter