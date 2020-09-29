Former DA parliamentarian's mission is for ethics and competence
Lindiwe Mazibuko grooms future public sector leaders
Former DA parliamentary leader Lindiwe Mazibuko is on a quest to improve the leadership qualities of public officials and politicians.
Through her Apolitical Academy, the Harvard University graduate wants to provide countries with the next generation of public leaders – outside political parties – who are ethical and understand the importance of being in and running public office...
