South Africa

Motorist runs man over with his car, now facing murder rap

By Staff reporter - 04 March 2021 - 09:27
A fist fight ended in murder.
A fist fight ended in murder.
Image: 123rf/ Keisuke Kai

A fight between two men has resulted in one dying and the other in police custody in Mpumalanga.

Brig Leonard Hlathi said a group of about six people were travelling in a vehicle at Mathysenloop in Kwaggafontein on Wednesday.

En route, the driver, 29, stopped his vehicle and a fist fight broke out between him and a 27-year-old man.

The younger man fell to the ground, after which the driver allegedly got into his car and drove over the victim.

He then sped off, leaving the badly injured victim at the scene.

When police and medical personnel arrived on scene the victim was certified dead.

The motorist subsequently handed himself over to police.

He appeared briefly before the Mkobolo magistrate's court and was remanded in custody until March 11, when he is expected to request bail.

TimesLIVE

Bakkies and spades used as weapons in bizarre Cape Town 'road rage' brawl

Cape Town police are investigating a violent encounter between three vehicles and their occupants, some of whom used spades and cars as weapons.
News
7 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

What you need to know about SA vaccine rollout
"I will stand by him till the end of my life": Magashule supporters travel from ...
X