'Drunken' KZN man arrested for impersonating a police officer

A KwaZulu-Natal man has been arrested for impersonating a police officer while allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

In a statement on Monday, police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the 41-year-old was arrested on Sunday in Victoria Street, in Durban’s central business district, wearing a police uniform and conducting a stop and search.

“Police officers immediately responded and approached the man. After questioning him, police discovered that he was not a police officer. He was wearing a police bulletproof jacket and a police cap,” said Mbele.

The man was searched and police found a fake appointment card and a wallet with the SAPS logo. He was also charged with being in possession of stolen property and is expected to appear in the Durban magistrate's court on Monday.