Municipal speaker Segone extends fight to stay out of jail
Controversial speaker of the Victor Khanye local municipality Robert Khaya Segone is fighting to stay out of prison.
On Monday Segone filed an appeal to stop an order granted by the Middelburg high court to have his bail revoked. The court upheld the earlier ruling and also issued a warrant of arrest against him...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.