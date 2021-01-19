South Africa

Municipal speaker Segone extends fight to stay out of jail

19 January 2021 - 16:24

Controversial speaker of the Victor Khanye local municipality Robert Khaya Segone is fighting to stay out of prison.

On Monday  Segone filed an appeal to stop an order granted by the Middelburg high court  to have his bail revoked. The court upheld the earlier ruling and also  issued a warrant of arrest  against him...

