Jacob Zuma Foundation accuses Raymond Zondo of 'abusing his power'

The Jacob Zuma Foundation on Monday accused state capture inquiry chairperson deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo of abusing his position to bend the rules to see the former president jailed.

Zuma has previously said he did not fear imprisonment but the foundation said in a statement on Monday that the commission was determined to find him guilty by “hook or crook”.

This follows Zuma's defiance of a Constitutional Court ruling compelling him to appear before the commission. Zondo, in response, called on the apex court to impose a two-year jail term on the former president.

Explaining the rationale behind the call, Zondo said this was to send a strong message and ensure that no-one copied Zuma's antics.

“The commission will make an application to the Constitutional Court and seek an order that Mr Zuma is guilty of contempt of court, and if the Constitutional Court reaches that conclusion then it is in its discretion what to do,” said Zondo.