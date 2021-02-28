South Africa

Covid-19 forces Apartheid Museum to close 'until further notice'

28 February 2021 - 14:16
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
The Apartheid Museum will be closed to the public from Monday
Image: File

The Apartheid Museum in Johannesburg will be closing its doors “until further notice” due to the coronavirus.

The museum announced on its Facebook page that it would be closed to the public from Monday.

“Due to the continued effects of Covid-19, the Apartheid Museum will be closing to the public again from tomorrow — Monday March 1 2021 — until further notice.”

Libraries, museums and galleries have continued to operate under level three of the government's lockdown restrictions, with a maximum of 50 people.

Due to the continued effects of COVID-19, the Apartheid Museum will be closing to the public again from Monday 1 March...

Posted by Apartheid Museum on Friday, February 26, 2021

The museum's curator Emilia Potenza could not be reached for comment, but a museum staffer confirmed to TimesLIVE that it would not be open from Monday.

According to its website, it is “acknowledged as the pre-eminent museum in the world dealing with 20th century SA, at the heart of which is the apartheid story and illustrates the rise and fall of apartheid”.

TimesLIVE

