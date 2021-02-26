Africa

More schoolchildren kidnapped in northern Nigeria

By Reuters - 26 February 2021 - 12:10
Attackers have kidnapped schoolchildren in northwest Nigeria, the second such incident in the north of the country in little over a week. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com/Tibor Duris

Kidnappers have abducted schoolchildren in northwest Nigeria's Zamfara state, a spokesperson for the state governor said on Friday, but declined to say how many people were taken or provide further details.

A police spokesperson for the state did not immediately respond to calls and messages seeking comment.

This is the second such kidnapping in a little over a week in Nigeria's north, where a surge in armed militancy in the northwest has led to a widespread and worsening breakdown of security.

Last week, unidentified gunmen killed a student in an overnight attack on a boarding school in the north-central Nigerian state of Niger and kidnapped 42 people, including 27 students. The hostages are yet to be released. 

