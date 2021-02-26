More schoolchildren kidnapped in northern Nigeria
Kidnappers have abducted schoolchildren in northwest Nigeria's Zamfara state, a spokesperson for the state governor said on Friday, but declined to say how many people were taken or provide further details.
A police spokesperson for the state did not immediately respond to calls and messages seeking comment.
This is the second such kidnapping in a little over a week in Nigeria's north, where a surge in armed militancy in the northwest has led to a widespread and worsening breakdown of security.
Last week, unidentified gunmen killed a student in an overnight attack on a boarding school in the north-central Nigerian state of Niger and kidnapped 42 people, including 27 students. The hostages are yet to be released.
