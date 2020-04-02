'Stop it cowards': Julius Malema on government relaxing lockdown rules
EFF leader Julius Malema has come out guns blazing, criticising the government for entering into “negotiations” to relax its Covid-19 lockdown regulations.
If the state is not going to be firm and not negotiate with any non-essential sector of the economy for relaxation of lockdown regulations, this lockdown will collapse, barbarism will emerge and the deadly coronavirus will spread like wildfire: millions will die. Stop it cowards!— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) April 2, 2020
In a scathing social media post on Thursday, Malema said: “If the state is not going to be firm and not negotiate with any non-essential sector of the economy for relaxation of lockdown regulations, this lockdown will collapse, barbarism will emerge and the deadly coronavirus will spread like wildfire: millions will die. Stop it cowards.”
This comes after transport minister Fikile Mbalula relaxed the 21-day lockdown regulations for taxi drivers.
At the beginning of the lockdown taxis were allowed to carry only a 50% load. But, after complaints from the taxi industry, Mbalula announced on Wednesday that taxis would be allowed to carry a 100% load of passengers, provided all passengers wore face masks.
Then, in a swift U-turn later the same day, Mbalula decided taxis would only be allowed to ferry a 70% load of passengers – with or without masks.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.