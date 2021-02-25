South Africa

Engineer Kubheka has no teaching degree

Unpaid teacher produces fourth 100% pass for science

25 February 2021 - 08:18

His love for teaching and his passion for bettering the lives of rural pupils resulted in physical science teacher Sizwe Kubheka working for six months without getting paid.

Now his dedication has been rewarded after six of the pupils in his physical science class of 33 obtained distinctions while no-one failed the subject...

