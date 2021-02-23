Class of 2020, take a bow!
Well done to the class of 2020!
You have made it despite the tumultuous year you had because of the coronavirus pandemic, scooping a 76.2 % percent is great. This was a drop of 5.1 percent from last year, but it could have been worse as the minister said she was "expecting a bloodbath". "I am grateful and appreciative of our learners and teachers," said minister Angie Motshekga as she released the results yesterday...
