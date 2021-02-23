Matric results | Class of 2020

The overall matric pass rate for 2020 may have dropped by 5.1% compared to 2019, but the resilience shown by pupils while studying under Covid-19 has received high praise.

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga left the podium at the release of the 2020 National Senior Certificate exam results in Tshwane last night with her head held high despite the decrease in the pass rate.

More than a million learners, who sat for the 2020 exams, achieved a pass rate of 76.2% compared to the 83.1% achieve in 2019 and 78.2% in 2018.