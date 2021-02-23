Matric results | Class of 2020
Education experts have praised the matric class of 2020 for their good performance amid the coronavirus pandemic which disrupted their academic year.
The class experienced a prolonged closure of schools especially during the first wave of the covid-19 pandemic when SA was placed under a hard lockdown, making it difficult for the class of 2020 to complete their syllabus in time.
The overall matric pass rate for 2020 may have dropped by 5.1% compared to 2019, but the resilience shown by pupils while studying under Covid-19 has received high praise.
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga left the podium at the release of the 2020 National Senior Certificate exam results in Tshwane last night with her head held high despite the decrease in the pass rate.
More than a million learners, who sat for the 2020 exams, achieved a pass rate of 76.2% compared to the 83.1% achieve in 2019 and 78.2% in 2018.
Losing his father during his final exams couldn't derail an 18-year-old pupil from becoming one of the country's top matric achievers.
Sigcobile Matini,18, from KI Thwala Secondary School in Mbalenhle, Mpumalanga, didn't get a single question incorrect in his physical science exam which he aced, getting 300 marks out of 300.
The DD Mabuza Comprehensive School in Mpumalanga is a toast of the province after three pupils from the school made it to the national top matric achievers for 2020.
Peace Phangisa,18, Eric Mavimbela,19, and Mthobisi Hlathwayo,18, represent the province among the national best performers.
The school, named after deputy president David Mabuza, is the pride of the province despite most of its pupils being from poverty-stricken families. Mabuza is former MEC of education.
