Moroenyane lives with heart ailment
Student writes maths guides for learners
It has been a tormenting journey for a 22-year-old student who has published three Mathematics study guides for school learners despite living with two chronic conditions.
Reamogetse Moroenyane of Ikageng township in Potchefstroom, North West, was diagnosed with a heart condition in 2016 called Sinus Bradycardia, where he had a slow heart rate and would collapse several times...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.