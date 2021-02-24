Moroenyane lives with heart ailment

Student writes maths guides for learners

It has been a tormenting journey for a 22-year-old student who has published three Mathematics study guides for school learners despite living with two chronic conditions.



Reamogetse Moroenyane of Ikageng township in Potchefstroom, North West, was diagnosed with a heart condition in 2016 called Sinus Bradycardia, where he had a slow heart rate and would collapse several times...