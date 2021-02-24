South Africa

Moroenyane lives with heart ailment

Student writes maths guides for learners

24 February 2021 - 11:33
Mpho Koka Journalist

It has been a tormenting journey for a 22-year-old student who has published three Mathematics study guides for school learners despite living with two chronic conditions. 

Reamogetse Moroenyane of Ikageng township in Potchefstroom, North West, was diagnosed with a heart condition in 2016 called Sinus Bradycardia, where he had a slow heart rate and would collapse several times...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Surviving the second wave: Anxiety & fatigue on SA's Covid frontline
'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
X