New twist in 'tall trains' R88m donation to ANC: money never reached the party

At the centre of the debacle are Swifambo Rail MD Auswell Mashaba and business associate Makhensa Mabunda, Angolan businesswoman Maria Gomes, lawyer George Sabela, erstwhile Prasa boss Lucky Montana and former ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize.

In dispute is an allegation that Swifambo, which scored a R3.5bn tender from Prasa in 2013, was approached by Gomes and Sabela who claimed to be fundraisers representing Luthuli House, the state capture inquiry heard on Thursday.

At the time of these events, Mkhize was the money man for the governing party but has previously denied involvement in the saga.

Montana, however, has in the past insisted that Mkhize knew Gomes well and met her several times to discuss fundraising for the ANC.

The Zondo commission has now heard that the donation to the ANC, processed by Swifambo, in fact never reached the party.

This is according to forensic investigator Marc Sacks, who probed Swifambo for the Hawks and law firm Werkmans.