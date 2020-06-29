Popo Molefe: 'ANC top six ignored widespread corruption at Prasa'

Former Passenger Rail Association of SA (Prasa) chairperson Popo Molefe has accused the then ANC top six - whose term of office ended in Nasrec in December 2017 - of failing to act against widespread corruption within the organisation.

Molefe was continuing his testimony before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture on Monday. Public hearings were halted in March owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Molefe revisited evidence he gave in March about a meeting with the ANC top six at the time to alert them to corruption going on at Prasa.

The top six then were Jacob Zuma as president, Cyril Ramaphosa as his deputy, Gwede Mantashe as the secretary-general, deputised by Jessie Duarte, Baleka Mbete as chairperson and Zweli Mkhize as treasurer-general.

Molefe said he tipped them off about corruption that had set in, allegedly under CEO Lucky Montana. They promised to get back to him but never did.