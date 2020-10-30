Plans on track to place Govan Mbeki municipality under administration
Mayor quits days after release of damning forensic report
The mayor of the embattled Govan Mbeki local municipality, Thandi Ngxonono, has resigned after the release of a forensic report implicating her and councillors in allegations of maladministration, the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) said yesterday.
In a statement, the NCOP said the resignation came just two days before it was due to visit the Mpumalanga municipality where Ngxonono and the department of co-operative governance were to brief MPs and the legislature on the state of governance in the municipality...
