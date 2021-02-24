South Africa

Six-year-old girl among 11 people killed in KZN storms in a month

24 February 2021 - 13:49
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
Heavy storms have killed 11 people in KZN over the past month. File photo
Heavy storms have killed 11 people in KZN over the past month. File photo
Image: 123rf.com/Richard Valdez

Violent storms have claimed the lives of 11 people in KwaZulu-Natal in the past month.

In the most recent incident, a six-year-old girl died after she was struck by lightning outside her home in Maphumulo, in the north of the province, on Tuesday.

Sipho Hlomuka, co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC, dispatched a disaster management team to provide support to the grief-stricken family.

“The news we have received of yet another life lost as a result of inclement weather is devastating. We appeal to all communities to be vigilant as our province continues to experience rough weather conditions which pose a significant risk to human life,” he said.

“The province has lost 11 lives since the heavy storms struck on January 24. Two people are still missing since they were swept off the uThukela Bridge between Kranskop and Nkandla on February 12.

“Search and rescue teams deployed a helicopter to assist with the search for Smakade Magwaza, 62, and his grandson Lwandle Magwaza, 8, who were swept away by the crocodile-infested uThukela River.”

The department said it continued to invest in additional disaster management capacity in municipalities “so that they can better respond to natural disasters and weather-related incidents”.

On Tuesday Hlomuka handed over a fully equipped fire and rescue vehicle to the Ndwedwe municipality.

TimesLIVE

Tornadoes, historic cold across US kill seven, disrupt Covid-19 vaccinations

Killer tornadoes in the US Southeast and historic sub-zero cold as far south as Texas were blamed on Tuesday for seven deaths and massive power ...
News
1 week ago

Lightning kills Joburg man as weather service warns of widespread storms

A man believed to be in his mid-20s was killed by lightning in Sophiatown, in the west of Johannesburg, on Thursday afternoon.
News
3 weeks ago

Woman loses 22 relatives after landslide hits storm-hit Guatemalan village

Rescue workers on Saturday clambered over treacherous roads buried in mud and rubble to reach a remote mountain village in Guatemala swamped by a ...
News
3 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Surviving the second wave: Anxiety & fatigue on SA's Covid frontline
'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
X