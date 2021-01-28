Lightning kills Joburg man as weather service warns of widespread storms

A man believed to be in his mid-20s was killed by lightning in Sophiatown, in the west of Johannesburg, on Thursday afternoon.

The SA Weather Service (Saws) has issued an “orange warning” for disruptive rainfall in parts of Mpumalanga, Gauteng and the western bushveld of Limpopo, as well as the northeastern parts of North West.

The rain is expected from Thursday and could continue throughout the weekend.

The weather service says the rainfall could result in flooding in low-lying areas, isolated incidents of breaching of earth dam walls, general disruption to traffic and basic services, flooding of roads and settlements, and danger to life — particularly because of fast-flowing rivers and streams.

Regarding Thursday's lightning incident, the chairperson of the Sophiatown neighbourhood watch, Dauw Steyn, told TimesLIVE that it occurred on Toby Street, at the Victoria and Ludlow streets intersection.

He said the man was declared dead by paramedics.