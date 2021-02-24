Posthumous award for Lebo Mathosa

Late Afro-pop star Lebo Mathosa will be honoured with a posthumous award by the SA Popular Music Awards (Sapmas) in July this year.



Life time achievement award recipients are Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Mahotella Queens, Ihashe Elimhlophe, the late Jabu Khanyile, Vusi Leeuw, Nana Coyote, Stompie Mavi and Morris Roda...