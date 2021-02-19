‘We were there to hear his concerns’: Bheki Cele on visiting Jacob Zuma

Police minister Bheki Cele says he travelled to former president Jacob Zuma’s home in northern KwaZulu-Natal “to hear his concerns”.

Cele revealed this during a question-and-answer session following his release of crime statistics on Friday.

The police minister had a three-hour-long meeting with Zuma at the former president’s Nkandla homestead on Thursday.

He would still not disclose exactly what was discussed but said there was nothing amiss about meeting the former president as he had not been arrested.

“I was in Nkandla. I didn’t drink tea, but water. I think that’s that,” said Cele.