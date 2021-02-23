'EFF was invited to give evidence': Zondo commission rebuts Floyd Shivambu

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu mislead his Twitter followers when he claimed that the Zondo commission had not invited the party to give evidence.

Commission evidence leader advocate Alec Freund SC said on Monday that Shivambu's claims were far from the truth.

Shivambu lambasted the commission earlier in February, accusing it of only inviting “factional puppets” as it embarked on hearing parliamentary oversight-related evidence.

In his attack on the commission Shivambu tweeted: “This factional nonsense of a commission only chooses members and ex-members of parliament who will justify and validate their pre-conclusions. The EFF fought for the commission to be established and yet they will never speak to us because we are not factional puppets. Sies!”