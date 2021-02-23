Zuma will get his day in high court as corruption trial set for May 17

Former president Jacob Zuma has made an undertaking to attend his criminal trial in May, the Pietermaritzburg high court heard on Tuesday.

State advocate Billy Downer SC told the court that Zuma and a representative from French arms company Thales had made the undertaking therefore there was no need for Judge Nkosinathi Chili to make any order to compel the parties to be in attendance at this stage.

He told the court that the state had agreed to Zuma's request not to be in court on Tuesday.

Zuma's attorney Rudolph Baloyi told TimesLIVE that the former president was “ready” to stand trial and that he was doing “fine” amid his legal woes.

The trial is set down from May 17 to June 30. Further dates will be added at a later stage.