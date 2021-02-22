Some KZN health workers have declined Covid-19 vaccine: health MEC

KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu says some health workers have refused to be vaccinated and won't be forced to do so.

She was speaking at a media briefing on Sunday, where she said there were "a couple" who have refused to be vaccinated.

"The president and the minister have always indicated that no-one is going to be forced to vaccinate.

"But we are all required and requested to vaccinate so that we are able to reach that herd immunity percentage that is needed."

Simelane said in instances where health workers were reluctant, they were sometimes counselled to help allay fears.