South Africa

Health workers rollout is only 'part of a study'

J&J vaccine is not yet official, say experts

22 February 2021 - 07:34
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

The ongoing vaccination of healthcare workers nationwide is not the official Covid-19 vaccination programme but only part of a study on the Johnson & Johnson drug for clinical trial purposes. The drug, which landed in the country last week, is not part of the official covid-19 vaccination programme.

This is according to medical experts who told Sowetan that even though the government had hailed the J&J vaccine rollout to health workers as a milestone in the national vaccine rollout programme, the vaccine has not been approved for rollout but only for use under trial purposes...

