Inoculating healthcare workers was prioritised over licensing – Maja

'It was urgent to source and administer J&J vaccine'

Health department spokesperson Popo Maja said the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on SA health workers was part of a project called Sisonke, which he described as “a unique partnership between government and science to make the J&J vaccine immediately available to the country’s healthcare workers”.



“It is important to emphasise that, the fact that the J&J vaccine is not yet fully licensed, does not mean it is not safe or effective...