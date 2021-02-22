Inoculating healthcare workers was prioritised over licensing – Maja
'It was urgent to source and administer J&J vaccine'
Health department spokesperson Popo Maja said the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on SA health workers was part of a project called Sisonke, which he described as “a unique partnership between government and science to make the J&J vaccine immediately available to the country’s healthcare workers”.
“It is important to emphasise that, the fact that the J&J vaccine is not yet fully licensed, does not mean it is not safe or effective...
