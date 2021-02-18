Another Mandela funeral scandal accused turns state witness

A third accused in the Buffalo City metro Nelson Mandela memorial scandal has turned state witness and will testify against some of his former co-accused.

The metro's former CFO Vincent Pillay is one of more than 30 witnesses lined up by the state for when the re-enrolled trial resumes.

Pillay joins businessman Mzwandile Sokwali and his wife Busisiwe Boti, who turned state witness six years ago.

For more on this article, please visit DispatchLIVE.