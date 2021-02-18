South Africa

Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba fired

By Michael Kimberley - 18 February 2021 - 11:31
Sindiswa Gomba
OUT: Sindiswa Gomba
Image: SINO MAJANGAZA

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has fired health MEC Sindiswa Gomba.

Mabuyane announced he had fired Gomba at a news conference on Thursday. This was after she was released on R1,000 bail each by the East London magistrate's court on earlier this month.

Gomba has been implicated in the Nelson Mandela funeral corruption scandal.

Mabuyane said co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Xolile Nqatha would step in to act in the position.

"It is in the best interest for Gomba and the provincial government," Mabuyane said.

Gomba is no stranger to controversy. She was under fire after the provincial government pulled the plug on the contentious scooter ambulance tender last year and has had several embarrassing slips on live TV.

She could not be reached for comment at the time of publishing.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Surviving the second wave: Anxiety & fatigue on SA's Covid frontline
'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
X