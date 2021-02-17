Letters

Make an example of Zuma, jail him

By reader letter - 17 February 2021 - 09:15

After being ordered by the Constitutional Court to appear before the Zondo commission, former president Jacob Zuma did what was expected of him, to defy the ConCourt order.

This is brave but also stupid move by the man who was the custodian of the very constitution he is now disregarding.

Clearly, Zuma has no respect for the rule of law, he thinks SA is his Nkandla homestead where he can do as he pleases. Unfortunately, there are many people who defend his lawlessness.

SA is no longer a young democracy and cannot afford delays to its development by Zuma's actions. Our courts need to make an example of him so that we can gain confidence from the international world.

Courts themselves need to be reliable and gain confidence of the people on the ground. If needs be, Zuma must get a long prison term otherwise SA will be a banana republic all because of one man

Tom Mhlanga, Braamfontein, Joburg

