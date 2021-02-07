Hilton College mourns death of 'great character' and daughter in truck crash

The director of operations at private boys boarding school Hilton College and his daughter have died after a truck crashed into his vehicle in KwaZulu-Natal.

News about the tragic death of Tony Richter at the scene of the crash on Friday night, and his daughter Alice in hospital on Saturday, was greeted with shock and an outpouring of grief by fellow educators, parents and past pupils.

Capt Nqobile Gwala said that police had opened a case of culpable homicide and investigations into the crash were under way.

“The father died at the scene [Friday night] and the daughter died in hospital [Saturday]," said Gwala.

Hilton College posted a message of condolence to his family on the school's Facebook page on Saturday saying it was “deeply saddened by the tragic and sudden passing of Tony Richter in a car accident last night, along with his daughter Alice”.

“In his 21 years at Hilton, Tony served as life sciences HOD, coach of the 1st XV, coach of the 1st XI, Lucas housemaster, Ellis housemaster, and most recently director of operations. He has also been a great servant of rugby development in our province, with an infectious enthusiasm for the game that caught the imagination of many young people,” said the college.

Notwithstanding all of those accolades, “the Hilton community know him best as a great character, loyal friend, and entertaining raconteur.

“Thousands of boys who have passed through the McKenzie gates during his time here have a personal story to share about how he has inspired and entertained them. Our prayers are with his wife Caro and his family at this awful time.”

TimesLIVE