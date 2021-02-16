‘Will it be people of SA or the ANC?’ — Steenhuisen takes swipe at Ramaphosa

DA leader John Steenhuisen has challenged President Cyril Ramaphosa to provide bold leadership and choose between his political party, the ANC, or the people of SA.

Speaking during the state of the nation address debate on Tuesday, Steenhuisen criticised Ramaphosa’s speech last week, saying it was more or less a repeat of those made in 2020, 2019 and 2018.

The ruling party has been marred by allegations of corruption, something which Ramaphosa admitted was a great challenge, although he said some progress was being made.

Steenhuisen said there had been with little or no action taken against individuals, something the president had not boldly acted upon.

He used former president Jacob Zuma’s defiance to appear before the state capture inquiry as an illustration of Ramaphosa’s lack of decisive action. This as the ANC’s general-secretary Ace Magashule rallied behind Zuma, saying he had done nothing wrong.