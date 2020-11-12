Cop arrested for molesting victims - while 'investigating' their rape cases

The allegations against the captain, according to Ipid, are:

1. He was assigned to investigate the rape case of an 11-year-old girl, but subjected her to secondary victimisation and trauma

The victim and a friend intended to give him their statements about the original rape case. However, he left the friend with the cleaner before entering his office with the child.

“As alleged, he fondled her breasts, buttocks, vagina and rubbed her vagina while asking her whether she was aroused and whether she missed her rapist.”

2. He demanded sex from the girlfriend and sister of a man accused of rape

He allegedly offered to release the boyfriend if the girlfriend had sexual intercourse with him.

“The victim eventually agreed. However, the police officer opposed the suspect's bail application and it was denied,” said Ipid.

The policeman subsequently met the man's girlfriend in town, and gave her a lift. Along the road in a remote farm area, it is alleged that he demanded sex again. She refused. He allegedly stopped the vehicle on the side of the farm road, undressed her, masturbated and ejaculated on her.

He then allegedly demanded sex from the suspect’s sister, again offering to ensure that her brother could be released from police custody. “She refused, stating that he demanded sex from the victim, who is the girlfriend of the accused, for the same reason. She [did so] but still he opposed bail application.”

The family of the suspect sought the help of a legal representative, and the suspect was released on bail.