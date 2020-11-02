Sedibeng councillors face music for unlawful conduct with deceased municipal manager

In an unprecedented move, councillors at the Sedibeng district municipality will have to give reasons why they should not be held financially liable for money lost through the approval for the late city manager Stanley Khanyile's salary package which was beyond the threshold set by government.



The move comes after an investigation commissioned by Gauteng cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC Lebogang Maile revealed serious flouting of governance procedures which happened at the municipality while councillors were present to provide oversight...