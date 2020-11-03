Khanyile's R1.8m salary above threshold

'Why must the taxpayer pay?'

Councillors who negligently voted for the above-threshold salary package of the late Sedibeng municipal manager Stanley Khanyile will have to pay back about R1.2m he illegally benefited from for two years.



In a precedent-setting decision yesterday, Gauteng cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC Lebogang Maile said councillors at the district municipality will have to give reasons why they should not be held financially liable for money lost through Khanyile's illegal salary package...